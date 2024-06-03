MARBLEX (MBX) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $111.71 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,511,102 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 125,511,102.36243224 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.90175532 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,719,987.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

