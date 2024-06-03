Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $7.58.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

