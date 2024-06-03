Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.