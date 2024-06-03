Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 17.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. 1,511,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

