Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $452.03.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $311.99 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average of $426.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.