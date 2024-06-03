LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $2.88 on Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. LUKSO has a market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $27,135.38 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

