Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

LOW traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,923. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

