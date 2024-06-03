LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property

LMP stock opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.80 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,521.07). Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

