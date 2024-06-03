LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,521.07). Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
