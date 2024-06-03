LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

RAMP stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

