Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,628,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,042,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $7,474,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,550,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.63. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

