Lindsell Train Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindsell Train Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,850,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,600 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 23.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,220,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. 2,395,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

