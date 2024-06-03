Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Lightbridge has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.70.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
