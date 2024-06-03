LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $97.69. 31,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

