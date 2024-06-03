Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,405,000.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10.

On Thursday, April 4th, Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75.

On Monday, April 1st, Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 1,448,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,168. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,602 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 97,809 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

