Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 1.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,291. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

