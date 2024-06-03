Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Acquires 957 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,104.44).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 1,026 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,431.62 ($3,105.52).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,107.69).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 251.90 ($3.22). The stock had a trading volume of 39,446,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,986. The firm has a market cap of £15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.97. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 28,571.43%.

Several research firms have commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.69) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.29) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 301 ($3.84).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

