LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Purchases $13,850.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Bedinghaus purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $672,182.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LCNB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,025. The stock has a market cap of $199.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

