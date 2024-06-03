Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.62.

TSE LB traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.14. 208,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,729. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.81 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.76.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

