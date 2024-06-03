Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $74.24

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $66.63. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 1,552,134 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

