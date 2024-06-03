Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,387. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

