Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 5,930,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,488. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.