Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,052 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 145.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 355,056 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,408,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 249,905 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,940 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

