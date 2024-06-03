Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 626.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,341. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

