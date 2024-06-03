Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,058,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average of $246.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

