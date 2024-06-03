Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $572.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
