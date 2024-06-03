Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

LAMR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

