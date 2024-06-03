KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in May

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at KULR Technology Group

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,354. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.88.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

