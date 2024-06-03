KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

KWEB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,773,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147,527. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

