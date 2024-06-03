KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $104,899.97 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,634.86 or 0.99982262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00112392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00248818 USD and is up 11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $125,750.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.