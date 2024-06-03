Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

