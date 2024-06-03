Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

SPR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,779. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

