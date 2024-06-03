Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $4.25 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

