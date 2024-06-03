Kodai Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,073 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.56. 1,409,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

