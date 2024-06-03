Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,765 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2,167.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,971,000 after purchasing an additional 197,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,155 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.8 %

HUBB traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.75. The stock had a trading volume of 567,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

