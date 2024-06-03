KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

KBC Group NV cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,088 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.71. 810,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day moving average is $187.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

