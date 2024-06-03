KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,136,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. 7,129,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,266,832. The company has a market capitalization of $450.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

