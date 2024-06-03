KBC Group NV Purchases 289,885 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.31% of Qorvo worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 38.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,020. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,989,958. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

