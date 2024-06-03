KBC Group NV Has $40.81 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Globe Life worth $40,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Globe Life by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. 459,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

