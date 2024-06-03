KBC Group NV Has $211.66 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $211,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,607,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $557,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.2 %

HD traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,024. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.