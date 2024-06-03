KBC Group NV Buys 941,126 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 298.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 941,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.25% of Annaly Capital Management worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.73. 1,074,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,426. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

