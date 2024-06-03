KBC Group NV Buys 36,204 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $85,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.51. 445,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.54 and a 200 day moving average of $243.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

