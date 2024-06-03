KBC Group NV Buys 194,160 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 252.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.18. 1,004,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,734. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

