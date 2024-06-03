KBC Group NV Buys 184,306 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,306 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Hologic worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $74.26. 396,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

