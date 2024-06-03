KBC Group NV Buys 180,905 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,905 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.46% of American Water Works worth $119,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.26. 324,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

