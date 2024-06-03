KBC Group NV Buys 125,778 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,778 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

