KBC Group NV Acquires 175,088 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,088 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Salesforce worth $366,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $852,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.27. 12,123,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

