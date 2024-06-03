KBC Group NV Acquires 1,546 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $41.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,683.61. 160,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,563.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,601.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

