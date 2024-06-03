Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $711.00 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $711.00 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00051158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

