Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $6.08 on Monday, hitting $279.93. 103,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.53. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,798 shares of company stock worth $587,254. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

