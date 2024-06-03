Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

JUMSY stock remained flat at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. Jumbo has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

